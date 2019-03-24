UFC’s Anthony Pettis: CM Punk Is Still At Roufusport

Anthony Pettis says former WWE star CM Punk is still training at Roufusport.

Punk’s future as a member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster is unclear. The former pro wrestling star has gone 0-2 in his time under the UFC banner. He suffered a submission loss to Mickey Gall in his pro debut and then dropped a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson.

Pettis Gives Update On Punk’s Time At Roufusport

“Showtime,” who is coming off a second-round knockout win over Stephen Thompson, spoke to TMZ Sports and gave the following update on Punk (via BJPenn.com):

“CM Punk is still there [at Roufusport]. He’s doing more of the jiu jitsu, the rolling. The time that he should have spent getting ready to fight is what he’s doing now. They put a lot of pressure on him. They made him come over with no experience and fight on the biggest stage. I don’t know anybody that could do that. Not even some young kids. He is still training. I don’t know what his plan is. I know he’s doing some movies and a couple other things, but I don’t know if he plans on fighting again or what. He’s still training. He’s in the gym. That dude’s a hard worker.”

Punk recently served as a color commentator for a CFFC event. That card aired live on UFC Fight Pass. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Punk’s fighting future.

