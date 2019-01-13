Anthony Pettis’ Coach Believes He Has The Playbook For Thompson Fight

Anthony Pettis’ coach hopes to prepare “Showtime” for a welterweight showdown against Stephen Thompson.

Pettis turned a lot of heads when he challenged Thompson to a bout. Pettis is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder and has even competed as a featherweight. Thompson is a two-time 170-pound title challenger.

Duke Roufus All In On Pettis vs. Thompson

“Wonderboy” accepted Pettis’ challenge, leaving UFC matchmakers to decide whether or not to book the match-up. Pettis’ coach Duke Roufus took to his Instagram account to make it clear that he’s ready to help Pettis prepare:

“‘How tall are you? So I can know in advance how far to step back when you fall down.’ [From Muhammad Ali], the [GOAT]. One of my favorite pictures and wins for [Tyron Woodley] vs ‘Wonderboy’ because everyone said you couldn’t. I am grateful for my father teaching & coaching me Karate, Tae Kwon Do and old school PKA Full Contact Karate/American Kickboxing. I also competed in Sport Karate from age 6-18 years old along with numerous years of being a nationally ranked fighter. My first four years of Kickboxing Fights were under American Kickboxing Rules and my oldest brother Rick is one of the greatest champions ever in that rule style. I am excited to test our martial arts skill sets. [Anthony Pettis], I got your back with the play book and experience.”

Woodley trains at Roufusport and he was coached by Roufus for his successful title defense against Thompson in the rematch. Whether or not that is indicative of Roufus’ success preparing for Thompson remains to be seen.

Do you want to see Anthony Pettis vs. Stephen Thompson?