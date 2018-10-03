Anthony Pettis Dismisses Tony Ferguson’s Win Streak

The hype for this weekend’s UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) is being dominated by the anticipation for the main event. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Conor McGregor.

However, in the co-main event, another pivotal lightweight bout will be taking place. Former 155-pound champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis takes on ex-interim champ Tony Ferguson. “El Cucuy” is currently on a very impressive win streak. He has won 10-straight fights inside the Octagon at 155 pounds. When asked about this during a UFC 229 media event, Pettis didn’t sound too impressed.

It appears that the names Ferguson has defeated don’t necessarily raise Pettis’ eyebrows (via MMA Junkie):

“Who has he fought? Who did he win the belt against?” Pettis said. “Even Khabib (Nurmagomedov), who did he win the belt against? So we’re in a weird spot. Look at the last 10 fights. There’s some great wins, but again, he hasn’t fought the best in the division yet.”

What do you think about Pettis dismissing Ferguson’s win streak?