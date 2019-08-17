Anthony Pettis Hopes To ‘Spark One Up’ With Nate Diaz After UFC 241

Anthony Pettis wouldn’t mind smoking marijuana with Nate Diaz following UFC 241.

Tonight (Aug. 17), Pettis and Diaz will collide in the co-main event of UFC 241. “Showtime” turned heads when he knocked out Stephen Thompson in his first welterweight bout under the UFC banner. He looks to keep that momentum going against Diaz, who hasn’t competed since Aug. 2016.

Pettis Wants To Blaze Up With Diaz

It’s no secret that Diaz is big on marijuana use. When he can’t get his hands on the real deal, he turns to CBD oil. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Pettis admitted he wouldn’t mind smoking with Diaz (via BJPenn.com).

“F*ck yeah, hell yeah,” Pettis said. “Honestly, after this fight is done and there’s no beef, I’m going to settle it in the Octagon and afterward if we spark one up, we spark one up.”

Diaz was the center of attention during the UFC 241 open workout day. Diaz smoked what appeared to be an herbal cigarette. Diaz later said he used CBD. Pettis approves.

“That’s dope, I support that,” Anthony Pettis said. “I smoke weed too, but I can’t smoke with the fight coming up. I’m pretty sure he was smoking CBD since we have to get drug tested on Saturday.”

Pettis made it clear that he and Diaz aren’t friends, but feels there’s no reason to hold onto a grudge once their bout is over.

“No, we’re not cool. Me and Nate are not cool,” Anthony Pettis said. “We never had any kind of relationship other than him throwing his middle fingers up at me. So if you ask me, I’m assuming we have a problem. But now after this fight unfolds, there’s no real problem. I feel like he’s jealous of where I was at in my career and where he was at in his career. He had the Conor McGregor fight, got his income up, got his followers up, and now he’s content.”