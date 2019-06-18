Anthony Pettis’ Manager Believes Conor McGregor Is Next With Nate Diaz Win

If Anthony Pettis’ manager gets his way, then “Showtime” will meet Conor McGregor after UFC 241.

Pettis is scheduled to clash with Nate Diaz on Aug. 17. The bout will be featured on the UFC 241 card. It’ll be held inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Headlining the card will be a heavyweight title rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

Malki Kawa Sees Pettis vs. McGregor In The Future

Pettis’ manager, Malki Kawa, spoke to MMAJunkie.com. Kawa said he believes Pettis vs. McGregor will be on the way if his fighter can get past Diaz:

“Even Conor fighting Khabib, I don’t think that’s the fight. I actually don’t want to see that fight right now. Maybe after a while, yes. But right now I think Conor vs. Anthony is the fight. I’m looking at it as (if) Anthony beats Nate, and I think Conor is next on the horizon.”

Pettis is coming off a knockout victory over Stephen Thompson. “Showtime” shot up to the eighth spot on the UFC welterweight rankings after the finish. Pettis was previously unranked in the 170-pound division as he was competing as a lightweight prior to meeting Thompson.

As for McGregor, he hasn’t been in action since Oct. 2018. The “Notorious” one is currently dealing with a hand injury following a sparring session. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh confirmed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that his fighter had to undergo surgery.