Anthony Pettis Offers Prediction For McGregor vs. Khabib

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will return to the Octagon this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). “Showtime” faces the returning Tony Ferguson who suffered a torn ACL earlier this year. The pair will co-headline UFC 229 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Las Vegas.

The bout will be a pivotal one in the 155-pound title picture. In fact, the winner could possibly fight the victor of the main event next. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Conor McGregor. The fight is being hyped up as the biggest fight in UFC history. Pettis looks forward to the potential opportunity of reclaiming the 155-pound throne.

When asked for his prediction for Khabib vs. McGregor, “Showtime” said he thinks the Irishman leaves Vegas with the knockout win (via MMA Fighting):

“I think Conor’s win over Eddie solidifies him more as champion more than Khabib beating Al,” Ferguson said. “That’s just facts. The belt is where it is, they had to do it for the business, they had to move it forward, but if it was true to the game, Conor would be the champion. I think Conor wins. Knockout. I don’t know what round.”

