Anthony Pettis Planning Lawsuit Against USADA Over Cut On His Hand

Anthony Pettis is putting the blame on USADA for suffering a cut on his hand just before fighting Nate Diaz back in Aug. 2019.

Pettis and Diaz collided in the co-main event of UFC 241. Diaz won the bout via unanimous decision. “Showtime” revealed that he suffered a cut on his hand before the fight. He said the cut occurred when he opened a bottle used to collect his drug-testing sample on fight night.

Pettis Set To Sue USADA Over Cut Hand

Pettis appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and revealed that he plans to sue USADA over the ordeal (via MMAFighting.com).

”I had to fight compromised,” he said Monday on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.” “I gave USADA a chance to make it right, but right now, we’re going through the court. I’ve got to sue them.”

Pettis went on to say that he hopes the incident won’t repeat itself with another fighter.

“I don’t want this to happen to any other fighter,” he said. “I think something needs to change in the rules back there. We should be doing the piss test after we perform. If that would have happened … I would never have had to deal with a cut on my hand before my fight.”

Anthony Pettis will take on Carlos Diego Ferreira this Saturday night (Jan. 18). The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 246.