Anthony Pettis Reveals He’s On Last Fight Of UFC Deal Ahead Of Alex Morono Fight

Anthony Pettis knows he’s on the chopping block of being released by the UFC.

The former lightweight champion returned to the win column in May with a decision win over Donald Cerrone. However, entering his UFC Vegas 17 fight against Alex Morono, Pettis is on the final fight of his UFC contract.

“It is my last fight on the UFC contract,” Pettis told MMA Junkie. “Under my current contract. So we’re in negotiations. Not sure where we’re going from here. My team keeps asking me questions and trying to figure out what’s next, but I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m in such a good spot mentally that I don’t want to fog that vision with what’s next.’ Because if I think about what’s next I’m not in the present moment.”

With Dana White announcing the promotion will be releasing 60 fighters, Anthony Pettis knows he could be among them if he loses. Although that could add pressure, “Showtime” isn’t thinking about that. Instead, all he’s worried about is putting a good performance and proving he still has a title run in him.

“I’m not worried about that. I feel like whatever’s supposed to happen as far as where I’m going next or if I’m fighting in the UFC again or if I can make another title run, my performance on Saturday will dictate that,” Pettis said. “It’s not something I can control. I can’t go in there and meet with guys and say, ‘I’m going to do this.’ My performances are going to dictate what happens next.”