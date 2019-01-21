Anthony Pettis Reveals Why He’s Moving Up To Welterweight

Anthony Pettis has explained why he’s competing at 170 pounds for his next fight.

Pettis will go one-on-one with Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC Nashville on March 23. The news surprised many as Pettis, who has competed as a lightweight for the majority of his fighting career, is making the move up against one of the best welterweights in the world. Pettis threw down the challenge on social media, and “Wonderboy” was quick to accept.

Pettis Breaks Down His Decision To Fight At Welterweight

“Showtime” is aware that he has a tough task ahead of him. He told BJPenn.com‘s Cole Shelton that it’s something he had to do before it was too late:

“Honestly, at 155 I practically fought the entire division. There are a couple guys who I have fought that I want some rematches. The division is in a pause right now. Of course, some things need to be figured out, but I also thought of going to welterweight. I actually fought at welterweight early in my career in Wisconsin. ‘Wonderboy’ it’s just he is one of those guys I need to fight before I’m done. Before I retire I want to fight in the fights I want, and personally, that was one of the fights I wanted. I like his style, I come from a Tae-Kwon Do background he comes from a Karate background. It is an entertaining fight. He is just one of those guys who will come to fight.”

Pettis last competed back in October 2018. He engaged in a thrilling bout with Tony Ferguson. “Showtime” ended up losing the bout via corner stoppage after suffering a broken hand.

Do you think Anthony Pettis is biting off more than he can chew?