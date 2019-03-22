Anthony Pettis Reveals Why He Won’t Fight Ben Askren

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis reveals why he'd never step into the Octagon against his teammate Ben Askren.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has no interest in fighting teammate Ben Askren. “Showtime” is jumping up to welterweight this weekend (Sat. March 23, 2019) against two-time 170-pound title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

The move to welterweight opens up a ton of fun match-ups for Pettis. However, one fight he has no interest in taking is a match-up against “Funky.” Speaking to media recently, Pettis said he’ll save himself the “embarrassment” of attempting to take on Askren inside the Octagon (via MMA Junkie):

“I would never fight Ben Askren, I’d save myself the embarrassment,” Pettis said. “That dude is a (expletive) monster. (He’s) the type of guy that, you can never count him out.

“I spinning-back kicked him one time, right in the chin, I could tell he was hurt, he double legs me, gets on top, and just starts grinding me out. He’s one of them tough, deep-down guys. He’s really good.”

Pettis’ last fight came against Tony Ferguson back in October. He was unable to get off the stool for the third round after breaking his hand. After healing up over the past several months, Pettis takes on a new challenge at 170 pounds. He’ll share the cage with Thompson, who will certainly be able to match Pettis’ dynamic striking ability inside the Octagon.

Both men have proven to be one of the best strikers in their respective divisions over the years. They have the potential to put on an early Fight Of The Year candidate tomorrow night in Tennessee.

What do you think about a potential fight between Pettis and Askren?