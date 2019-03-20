Anthony Pettis Reveals Why Stephen Thompson Is Right Opponent For UFC Nashville

Anthony Pettis believes he made the right choice taking a bout with Stephen Thompson.

Pettis and Thompson will collide in the main event of UFC Nashville this Saturday night (March 23). “Showtime” is a former UFC lightweight champion and briefly competed as a featherweight, but he hasn’t fought at 170 pounds since his time on the regional circuit. He’ll have a tall task when he meets a two-time UFC welterweight title challenger in “Wonderboy.”

‘Showtime’ Feels ‘Wonderboy’ Bout Was The Way To Go

The official YouTube channel of UFC posted an interview with Pettis. “Showtime” explained why a bout with Thompson makes sense:

“I went to the UFC, I wanted to find out who was next on my radar. The UFC gave me some names and the one that stood out was ‘Wonderboy.’ That’s a fight that I saw happening in my career eventually. I know that 170, it’s my first time going there. He’s number four in the world, but it just makes it that much more interesting for me. Fighting one of the guys that are the best in the world, a new weight class and it’s gonna tell me a lot about where my skill’s really at.”

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Nashville. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.