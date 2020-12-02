Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono Added to Dec. 19 Fight Night

UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal has added a final fight to its lineup when Anthony Pettis faces Alex Morono on December 19.

After Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev’s main event was canceled, Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal was bumped up to the main event, but there was still a slot open for another bout. Enter former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Alex Morono.

ESPN broke the news of Anthony Pettis and Alex Morono completing the Dec. 19 lineup on short notice. This bout between Pettis and Morono will undoubtedly be the biggest opportunity in Morono’s four-year UFC career. Not only is Anthony Pettis a big and established name, but he is currently the #12-ranked welterweight while Morono is unranked.

After losing two straight, Anthony Pettis was able to get his first win since March of last year when he defeated Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision at UFC 249. Pettis has only had two welterweight fights since 2008, beginning with a successful debut over Stephen Thompson with a Performance of the Night-winning KO punch. Pettis’s next bout was not as successful, however, with Nate Diaz getting the nod via unanimous decision at UFC 241. After being victorious at lightweight in his most recent bout against Cerrone, Pettis will look to go 2-1 in the UFC’s welterweight division and 2-2 for 2020.

Since Alex Morono’s UFC debut in 2016, he has turned in a 7-3 record in the promotion, including winning four of his last five bouts. Most recently, Morono defeated Rhys McKee just two weeks ago at UFC on ESPN: Felder vs. Dos Anjos. He will now make a significant leap in competition when he takes on a former champion coming off a victory.

With this last-minute addition, the current lineup for the December 19 Fight Night is:

Main Event: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono

Greg Hardy vs. Marcin Tybura

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Deron Winn vs. Antonio Braga Neto

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

