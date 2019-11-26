Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira Set for January 18

Anthony Pettis’s welterweight run has been abruptly cut short as the former lightweight champion is returning to 155 to go up against surging Diego Ferreira.

According to an MMA Junkie report, Pettis will be making the move back down on January 18 to face the red-hot Diego Ferreira. Ferreira has won five consecutive fights. Some of the names Ferreira has defeated are Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Rustam Khabilov, and, most recently, Mairbek Taisumov. A victory over the #11-ranked Anthony Pettis will surely earn Ferreira a well-earned spot in the rankings after what would be his sixth straight win.

Anthony Pettis went 1-1 in his return to 170, knocking out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in spectacular fashion prior to losing to Nate Diaz most recently at UFC 241. Following this loss, Pettis has decided to make his return to lightweight, where he has worn championship gold before.

The January 18 event does not currently have a host venue or official name, but the current lineup is as follows:

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

What is your prediction for when Anthony Pettis faces off with Diego Ferreira?