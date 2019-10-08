Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Gives Update On When He Will Make UFC Return

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson is targeting a return to the UFC and will be doing so at heavyweight.

His manager, Ali Abdelaziz recently said his client will be returning and is looking at returning in 2020. Now, speaking at Dominance MMA’s media day, ‘Rumble’ said he hopes to return in April.

Anthony Johnson says at a Dominance MMA media day that he’s targeting a UFC return in April. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 8, 2019

“Anthony Johnson says at a Dominance MMA media day that he’s targeting a UFC return in April,” ESPN’s Marc Raimondi wrote.

Although he is targeting a return, he still has yet to re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool, according to various reports. He will need to be in the testing pool for six months before he can get a fight.

Why he wants to return now is simple. He says Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic have made him motivated.

Anthony Johnson: I’m back because I want to be back. DC and Stipe got me motivated I give them the credit for making me want to come back. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 8, 2019

“I’m back because I want to be back,” he said. “DC and Stipe got me motivated I give them the credit for making me want to come back.”

Anthony Johnson has not fought since UFC 210 in April of 2017. There, he was submitted by Cormier in a failed bid to become the UFC’ light heavyweight champion. He ended his career at 22-6 with his only two losses at 205-pounds were against Cormier.

Who he will fight in his return to the Octagon is to be seen. But, all signs point to ‘Rumble’ fighting in 2020.