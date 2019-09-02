Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Is Ridiculously Jacked Ahead Of UFC Return (Video)

Anthony Johnson plans on making his return to the UFC as a heavyweight and he’s certainly got the size to match.

Johnson’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently revealed to ESPN that “Rumble” plans to return to the UFC in March 2020. While Johnson retired back in 2017 following a second loss to Daniel Cormier, he never ruled out a comeback. In fact, Johnson said in the past on social media that he’d only return to action as a heavyweight.

“Yes it’s true that I’ll come back to MMA at heavyweight, but only if Jones fights [Cormier] for the title!,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “It’s a personal goal of mine to fight the very best of the best before I truly stop fighting. Jon was always my motivation once I went to [light heavyweight]. Heavyweight would be insane if the 3 of us were at it again!”

“Rumble” must undergo a six-month testing period under USADA before he can step back inside the Octagon. This is a requirement for all fighters who have exited the testing pool.

It can’t be denied that Johnson has packed on a significant amount of muscle since his time as a light heavyweight. This is evident in a video released by MMA Sound showing Johnson hitting the pads.