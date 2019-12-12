Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Says UFC Return Isn’t On His Mind 24/7

Anthony Johnson is excited to make his UFC return, but it isn’t the end-all, be-all.

Johnson hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since April 2017. He was submitted by Daniel Cormier in their rematch, failing to claim the UFC light heavyweight gold in the process. At the time, “Rumble” announced his retirement but he’s planning a comeback in 2020 and he’ll do so as a heavyweight.

‘Rumble’ Johnson Isn’t Constantly Thinking Of UFC Return

Johnson spoke to media members during the Quintet media day session. “Rumble” said that he’s waiting for the right time to step back inside the Octagon (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

Video courtesy of FanSidedMMA

“Honestly, I’m focused on the comeback, but it’s not like it’s on my mind 24/7,” Johnson said. “Like, when I come back, I’ll be ready, so I don’t really think about it. I just train, and when it’s time, it’s time. Right now, I’m just having fun, enjoying myself. I’ve been gone for two and a half years. It’s nothing to take serious right now. I’m here to enjoy myself, because before, I took everything so serious. That (expletive) is stressful, so I’m like, ‘(Expletive), I’m going to just have some fun, do what I’ve gotta do, whatever happens, happens.’ So that’s why I’m here.”