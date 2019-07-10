Anthony Smith Believes Luke Rockhold Deserved KO Loss at UFC 239

Anthony Smith was keeping a close eye on Luke Rockhold’s latest fight inside of the Octagon as the two fighters have history.

Rockhold has made it known in the past that he thinks Smith has real anger towards him over him making the move from middleweight to light heavyweight. When a fight between them couldn’t be reached, Smith got upset about it. Rockhold has also been critical of Smith’s rise to a title shot.

Smith spoke about the way that the former UFC middleweight champion lost his latest fight. Rockhold suffered a broken jaw as a result of his brutal knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anthony Smith Reacts To Luke Rockhold’s KO Loss

Obviously, Rockhold didn’t quite deliver on his promises of beating the fellow contender and then being next in line to challenge Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title.

While making a recent media appearance, Smith stated that he can’t think of someone who deserves it more than Rockhold. While he wishes that he was the person to do it, he’s just glad it happened.

“I would have loved to have been the guy that put Rockhold out like that, but I think it serves him right,” Smith told SiriusXM Fight Nation (H/T to MMA Fighting). “All the trash talk, all the ‘Anthony Smith is a bum, Gustafsson’s gonna roll over him and I’m gonna starch Jan,’ and just the disrespect and just looking right over Jan.

“So it’s unfortunate that his jaw is broken. I don’t want anybody to get hurt but it is nice to, again, see Rockhold get it shoved right in his face. Every single time he’s trashed talked somebody and been too cocky and thought he was too good for everybody and that his sh*t doesn’t stink, he ends up being the one that looks stupid. So I’m glad that the MMA gods made sure that that kept happening. Again, it’s unfortunate. I don’t want anyone to get hurt but I think that all the embarrassment and the finger-pointing and the laughing that’s happening to him right now, I think he absolutely deserves it.”