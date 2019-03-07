UFC Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith Called Out By Jan Blachowicz

Following his failed UFC 235 title bid against Jon Jones, Anthony Smith gets called out by Jan Blachowicz to meet inside the Octagon next.

Fresh off a failed UFC light heavyweight title bid, Anthony Smith might already have his next fight lined up. Smith suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Lionheart” will have to go back to the drawing board if he wants to get himself another crack at “Bones'” throne down the line.

Recently, Jan Blachowicz took to Twitter to suggest a match-up against Smith next:

“I hear that @ lionheartasmith wants a rematch with Jon Jones. Everyone knows it ain’t gonna happen soon dude. Rooster is set for now. I’m free, you’re free – let’s (fight). We both have something to prove.”

Blachowicz recently had a four-fight win streak snapped against Thiago Santos. Santos finished Blachowicz in the third round of their UFC Prague meeting last week. A match-up between the pair certainly makes sense with both men coming off a loss. A victory for either competitor would get them back on the short list for a possible title opportunity soon.

What do you think about a pairing of Smith and Blachowicz?