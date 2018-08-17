Anthony Smith challenges Daniel Cormier to defend or vacate.

Smith is set to clash with fellow 205-pound bruiser Volkan Oezdemir. The two will collide inside the Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Oct. 27. Smith vs. Oezdemir will headline UFC Moncton.

Anthony Smith Challenges Daniel Cormier to “Do The Right Thing”

Smith has had a quick rise in the light heavyweight division. If he earns another impressive finish this fall, then a title opportunity could be on the horizon. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Smith urged two-division champion Cormier to defend his light heavyweight title or vacate (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think a finish over Oezdemir puts me in line for a title shot. I’m not here to challenge DC to a fight. The only thing I challenge DC to do is do the right thing. I think that DC has had a really great career, I think that he’s been a great champion, I think that he’s a stand-up guy for the most part. I think that the UFC and the game as a whole has been good to him I challenge him to return that back to the game and either sign on the line and put up your title or get out of my way and don’t hold up my journey.”

Smith went from a struggling middleweight, to earning back-to-back first-round knockout wins over two former UFC champions. He sits at the ninth spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings, but would shoot up that list with a win over “No Time.” Many are wondering how Smith will fare against high level competition in their prime. We’ll find out soon enough barring any injuries ahead of UFC Moncton.

Do you agree with Anthony Smith, or does Daniel Cormier deserve to choose what he does next?