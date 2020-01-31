Anthony Smith Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Is Unbeatable

Jon Jones is not unbeatable, says Anthony Smith.

Smith and Jones competed against one another back in March 2019. Jones successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight title via unanimous decision. “Bones” has had an aura of invincibility but Smith still isn’t sold on the idea of Jones being unbeatable.

Smith Disagrees With Notion That Jones Is Unbeatable

Speaking to RJ Clifford on SiriusXM, “Lionheart” explained why he feels Jones’ invincibility is a myth (via MMAFighting.com).

🔊 Daniel Cormier thinks only a heavyweight can beat Jon Jones, what does @lionheartasmith think? He opened up to @RJcliffordMMA on SiriusXM Fight Nation 👊🎙️👊🎙️👊🎙️ pic.twitter.com/f344PYqfDw — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) January 29, 2020

“I think a heavyweight would have a much easier time,” Smith told SiriusXM. “I like Daniel, I work with Daniel, I disagree with Daniel. I don’t see—I hear him talk about Jon Jones like that all the time. I didn’t see that. Like, I didn’t feel like that when I was in there with Jon Jones. Obviously, I had my own issues and I think later on I’ll write a book and I’ll tell the entire story about it, but I don’t feel like that. I didn’t feel like I was in there with a dude that was unbeatable.

“And when I hear DC talk sometimes, I get the feeling as if he’s talking about someone who’s unbeatable. Especially a man who was winning the second fight and just got clipped and got put down. I mean, I think all judges had DC up, he was winning every minute of every round up to the point he got kicked.”