Anthony Smith Can’t Envision Not Getting Title Shot With Win Oezdemir

Anthony Smith can’t picture a scenario where a win over Volkan Oezdemir doesn’t give him a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title.

Smith is set to do battle with Oezdemir in the main event of UFC Moncton. The action will be held inside the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Oct. 27. This will be the first UFC headliner for Smith and Oezdemir.

Anthony Smith Wants UFC Title Shot With A Win

During a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered, Smith said it’s hard to imagine not getting a light heavyweight title opportunity with a win over “No Time” (via MMA Weekly):

“Outside of the two guys fighting for the title, (Oezdemir) is the top ranked guy, so I think it’s a good opportunity for me for sure. I honestly don’t know what else I would have to do. If I could go in there and I could put a dominant performance on Volkan and get a finish like I think I’m going to, I don’t know. I’ve spent my whole career since I was 17 years old chasing this dream. My dream has always been to put myself in a position where I can comfortably ask for a title shot and I think that this is my moment. I think this is the opportunity. I don’t know what else I’d have to do. You beat the guy that’s the next one below the guys fighting for the title, I don’t know who else I’d have to beat.”

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson are set to compete for the UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 232. The championship tilt will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29.

Do you think Anthony Smith will receive a UFC light heavyweight title shot if he defeats Volkan Oezdemir?