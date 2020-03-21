Anthony Smith Hopes For Big Fight If He’s Victorious At UFC Lincoln

Anthony Smith is aiming for another big fight if he’s able to get past Glover Teixeira.

Smith is scheduled to take on Teixeira in the main event of UFC Lincoln. The event is set for April 25. While there is a lot of uncertainty going on over the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC is doing everything in its power to ensure as many events remain intact as possible. It’s a special bout for Smith, as he grew up in Nebraska City.

Smith Wants Big Fights After UFC Lincoln

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was able to speak to Smith ahead of the planned UFC Lincoln event. “Lionheart” is hoping to get big fights if he emerges victorious over Teixeira (h/t BJPenn.com).

“This might be the last chance to fight in my home state. If things go the way I see them going for me, I think I’ll have a dominant performance over Glover,” Smith said to ESPN. “I think I’ll get him out of there quickly and then we are looking for big fights and we are looking at pay-per-views and we are looking at potential title shots soon. Those types of things don’t happen in Nebraska.

“I’m thinking in the future, like I know I can beat Jon Jones. When I beat Jon Jones, what are the chances we are ever coming back to Nebraska? Unlikely,” he continued. “Those fights are going to be in Vegas and be in big places. And, as bad as it is to say, Nebraska is not a hotbed for MMA. So, knowing that sucks, that if it doesn’t happen now it may never happen and that is really tough.”

Smith challenged Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship back in March 2019. He fell short, losing the bout via unanimous decision. “Lionheart” was criticized for his performance as many felt he never put his foot on the gas. Smith ended up bouncing back just three months later with a submission win over Alexander Gustafsson.

Who is your pick for Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira?