Anthony Smith: Jon Jones ‘Looked Lost’ Against Dominick Reyes

Anthony Smith feels Jon Jones wasn’t too sure of himself during his bout with Dominick Reyes.

This past Saturday night (Feb. 8), Jones defended his UFC light heavyweight championship against Reyes. “Bones” vs. “The Devastator” served as UFC 247’s headliner. Jones scored the unanimous decision victory after five rounds of action.

Smith Weighs In On Jones vs. Reyes Outcome

Much has been made about the outcome of Jones vs. Reyes. Many believe that Reyes deserved to get the nod. Smith is no exception as he revealed during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I had it 3-2 Reyes. I had Reyes winning the first three rounds and Jones winning the last two,” Smith told Serra and Norton.

Smith expressed his belief that Jones was simply “lost” at times when fighting Reyes.

“I was more focused on what he looked like in between rounds. In between rounds he looked lost, flustered and he looked worried.”

Smith competed against Jones back in March 2019. “Lionheart” dropped a unanimous decision to Jones. Smith has received criticism for not being active enough in the fight and even he admits that mistakes were made.

On April 25, Smith will return to action to take on Glover Teixeira. Smith was victorious in his last outing, submitting Alexander Gustafsson back in June 2019. He could be a win or two away from getting another title opportunity, although the winner of Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz could be in front of him. A potential Jones vs. Reyes rematch can’t be dismissed either.

Jones is still riding high despite the controversy and fight fans believing he’s slowing down. “Bones” has three successful title defenses in his second run with the UFC 205-pound gold. He’s also the first man to hand Dominick Reyes a loss in his professional MMA career.

Do you agree that Jon Jones looked “lost” at UFC 247?