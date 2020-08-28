Friday, August 28, 2020

Anthony Smith: Jon Jones Vacating LHW Championship A Noble Act

By Clyde Aidoo
Jon Jones Anthony Smith
Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jon Jones is receiving praise from perhaps an unexpected source, former opponent and recent verbal sparring partner Anthony Smith.

This Saturday at UFC Fight Night 175, Anthony Smith will be headlining opposite Aleksandar Rakic, and Smith believes that a win could get him right back into title contention. This is mainly because the ex-light heavyweight champion who holds a recent victory over him, Jon Jones, has vacated the title. This has opened up a brand-new world for the division that Jones has loomed over for nearly a decade, and Anthony Smith gives credit to Jones for not holding up the division.

“Jon Jones is one of those guys, when he gets something, you’re gonna have to peel it out of his cold, dead hands to get it back from him, which is the mentality that makes him so great, you know?” Smith told MMA Junkie. “Once he’s got something that’s his, you’re gonna have to take it from him. So that was a cool look into where Jon is at personally, where he’s willing to make the type of decision that doesn’t necessarily benefit him that much and it does benefit a lot of other people.”

This compliment may be a bit surprising for some, given that Jones and Smith recently traded barbs after Jones threw shade at Smith regarding a home burglary incident, but Anthony Smith feels that Jones’ action merits credit being given where it is due.

“So I’m not typically the guy who has a whole bunch of nice things to say about Jon Jones, but that’s a noble thing to do,” Smith said. “And he could have held on to that title for a long time, and gone up to heavyweight, and done his thing, and talked about coming back down, and not coming back down, and drag everybody out for a long time. But he didn’t do that. So it was a surprise to me, and I think that says a lot of positive things about where Jon Jones is right now.”

Jon Jones has seemed to be at peace in his personal life as of late, doing charitable community work regularly in recent weeks, so perhaps Anthony Smith may have stumbled onto something regarding Jones’ current state. But with Jon Jones now officially in his rearview and proper credit has been given, Smith would like to now own what once belonged to Jones: the UFC light heavyweight championship. A victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Fight Night 175 this Saturday brings him one major step closer to achieving just that.

What’s your take on Anthony Smith’s kind words on Jon Jones and his decision to vacate the light heavyweight championship?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Luke Rockhold Sends A Stern Warning To The Middleweight Division

Luke Rockhold is putting the middleweight division on notice. Rockhold has not fought since he was knocked out by...
Read more
UFC

Jason “Mayhem” Miller Arrested Again, Charged With Multiple Felonies

Former UFC fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller has been charged with residential burglary and car theft. The 39-year-old is currently on probation for...
Read more
UFC

Georges St-Pierre Believes UFC ‘Surely Don’t Want Me To Run Away With The Lightweight Belt’

Georges St-Pierre doubts the UFC will make the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight. For months now, both St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov have...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington Rips NBA & MLB Players For Boycotting Games

Colby Covington isn't happy with NBA and MLB players boycotting their games on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Outlines His Path To A LHW Title Shot

Coming off a loss and receiving a title shot last year, it may appear that Anthony Smith is out of the light...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Anthony Smith: Jon Jones Vacating LHW Championship A Noble Act

Jon Jones is receiving praise from perhaps an unexpected source, former opponent and recent verbal sparring partner Anthony Smith.
Read more
UFC

Miocic Unexcited for Ngannou Rematch, Ngannou Responds

If Stipe Miocic had his way, he would rather not face #1 contender Francis Ngannou again for his next fight.
Read more
UFC

Jason “Mayhem” Miller Arrested Again, Charged With Multiple Felonies

Former UFC fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller has been charged with residential burglary and car theft. The 39-year-old is currently on probation for...
Read more
UFC

Anderson Silva Says Uriah Hall Fight Is Likely His Last

It appears Anderson Silva's legendary career is about to come to a close. Silva is one of the best...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington Rips NBA & MLB Players For Boycotting Games

Colby Covington isn't happy with NBA and MLB players boycotting their games on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Read more
UFC

Diego Sanchez Says UFC 253 Fight Against Jake Matthews ‘Could Be My Last’

Diego Sanchez knows his fighting career is coming to a close. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Reveals Plans To Build UFC Hotel For Fighters In Vegas

According to recent comments made by Dana White following Tuesday's edition of the Contender Series, the UFC plans on building a hotel...
Read more
UFC

Georges St-Pierre Believes UFC ‘Surely Don’t Want Me To Run Away With The Lightweight Belt’

Georges St-Pierre doubts the UFC will make the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight. For months now, both St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov have...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Outlines His Path To A LHW Title Shot

Coming off a loss and receiving a title shot last year, it may appear that Anthony Smith is out of the light...
Read more
UFC

Luke Rockhold Sends A Stern Warning To The Middleweight Division

Luke Rockhold is putting the middleweight division on notice. Rockhold has not fought since he was knocked out by...
Read more
UFC

Scott Coker Reveals The Planned Location For Fedor Emelianenko’s Final Fight

Scott Coker knows where he wants Fedor Emelianenko's final fight to be. Entering this year, the plan was for...
Read more
UFC

Javier Mendez Explains Why He Wants Daniel Cormier To Remain Retired

Javier Mendez hopes Daniel Cormier will stick to his retirement plan. Cormier is coming off a decision loss to...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube