Anthony Smith Believes The Best Version Of Jon Jones Will Show Up At UFC 232

Anthony Smith sees another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title win for Jon Jones.

On Saturday night (Dec. 29), Jones will take on Alexander Gustafsson for the soon-to-be vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. The 205-pound title scrap is set to headline UFC 232. “Bones” and “The Mauler” fought once before back in 2013. Jones won that fight via unanimous decision.

Anthony Smith Picks Jon Jones To Win At UFC 232

Smith appeared on a recent episode of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” On the show, “Lionheart” said he feels history will repeat itself at UFC 232:

“I do. I think it’s going to be a very similar fight, but I think Jon Jones is one of those guys that — I think that one of his biggest advantages is that his fight IQ is super high, so I think that if he has 25 minutes to figure you out, another 25 minutes isn’t going to be beneficial to you. I think that if Jon Jones is being truthful when he said he didn’t train that hard for the first fight [at UFC 165], I would imagine him coming off this long layoff, with everything that’s happened to him — that the best Jon Jones is going to show up, and I think that that’s what he’s going to need to beat Gustafsson.”

Do you think Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II will play out similar to the first encounter?