Anthony Smith Says Manager In Talks With UFC On Jon Jones Fight

Anthony Smith may be one step closer to competing for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.

Smith sits at the third spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. He climbed the 205-pound ladder in a big way when he submitted Volkan Oezdemir. Jon Jones recently recaptured the UFC light heavyweight title with his dominating performance over Alexander Gustafsson.

“Lionheart” Wants To Break “Bones”

Smith recently spoke to TMZ Sports. He revealed that his manager is talking to the UFC on a potential title shot and he also had some unfavorable things to say about Corey Anderson:

“It sounds like he’s in. Of course, [my manager] has already been talking to the UFC and I think that they’re working that out and seeing what that looks like as far as timelines and stuff, but I’m in. Any time, any place, anywhere, I’m ready. I’ll fight Jon this weekend if he wants to. It’s what the fans want to see. They don’t want to see Jon go in there and beat up on Corey Anderson or whoever else. They don’t want to see that sh*t. There’s nothing there.”

Anderson injected himself into the title conversation following his UFC 232 win over Ilir Latifi. “Overtime” believes he can give Jones a tough match-up stylistically and that Smith’s resume isn’t up to snuff. Clearly, the “Lionheart” disagrees.

Who do you think is more likely to receive the next UFC light heavyweight title shot, Anthony Smith or Corey Anderson?