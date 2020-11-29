Anthony Smith Names Preferred Opponent For Next Bout

Now that Anthony Smith is again moving in the right direction after his UFC on ESPN 18 victory, he has a specific opponent in mind for his next fight.

Prior to defeating Devin Clark in the main event of UFC on ESPN 18 last night, Anthony Smith had suffered two lopsided defeats in a row. In his loss to Glover Teixera, Smith started off very strong, so strong that you could even call Teixera’s win a comeback victory. It’s just that the comeback was so vicious that most spectators forget Smith’s strong start and only remember how long the referee and Smith’s corner allowed the fight to continue. Smith would then return to action only three months later, and this time he lost to Aleksander Rakic in what was a one-sided affair from the get-go.

For someone who’s previous year consisted of challenging for the world title followed by defeating light heavyweight great Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith’s 2020 as a competitor was looking as bleak as the year has been for the general population. This all would change at UFC on ESPN 18. Smith was locked in, and it showed in his impressive victory over Clark. Smith will now enter 2021 ready to claw back up to the heights he reached in 2019.

“Tonight, I was just focused on reminding myself what it felt like, and going in and doing what I know I can do,” Smith said at the UFC on ESPN 18 post-fight press conference. I know what I’m capable of, and I just need to do it.”

“I know what my last year looked like,” he said. “I did to Devin Clark what I’m supposed to do to Devin Clark. I’m not saying that I’m not happy with that win, but if anything other than that happened, we have a problem. So I’m not going to be the guy that says I’m f*cking next in line. If I’ve got to stay down in the rankings and find my way back to fighting those top guys, that’s what I’ll do.”

Anthony Smith is willing to continue backing up his “anybody, anywhere” lifestyle by taking on another fighter who is far below him in the rankings, #14-ranked Paul Craig.

“I think I saw something about Paul Craig had brought my name up. That’s a fun matchup. That’s a fun grappling matchup. I love his style. I could listen to his interviews forever. As long as I have enough time to get ready, I’m good.”

