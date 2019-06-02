Anthony Smith Not Satisfied With Win Over Gustafsson

Anthony Smith is not satisfied with his victory over Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC Stockholm. That is because he will not be satisfied until he has an opportunity at redemption against reigning light heavyweight champion Jon Jones after losing to Jones at UFC 235 (transcript via MMA Junkie):

“Well, not completely, which is kind of indicative of my whole life,” Smith said at the UFC Stockholm post-fight press conference regarding his level of satisfaction after defeating Alexander Gustafsson. “I think that I have the answer of what’s going to make it go away, and it never does. I’m very happy. I’m going to sleep good tonight. But we’ve got to get better, because I didn’t do everything I wanted to do.”

After expressing his discontentment, Smith would then directly address the man that is preventing him from feeling satisfied:

“I’ll tell you the same thing I’ve told Jon – I’ll see you again,” Smith said. “And that’s what I’m working toward. I’m working toward the fight with Jon. I want to get back to the title shot, and that’s the goal. So whatever that looks like when I come back, I’ll figure out this hand injury and go from there. I wouldn’t still be here if I wasn’t chasing Jon Jones.”

After defeating #2-ranked Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith might be closer to the rematch with Jon Jones than many, including the oddsmakers, expected Smith to be at the end of June 1st.

Do you believe Anthony Smith will eventually earn a rematch against Jon Jones?