Anthony Smith Talks Dealing With Online Trolls Ahead Of UFC 235

Anthony Smith has thick skin, but even he has been taken aback by some of the comments he’s received.

Smith is scheduled to challenge Jon Jones for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title on March 2. The championship bout will serve as UFC 235‘s headliner inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be Jones’ first defense in his current run as the UFC light heavyweight king.

“Lionheart” Gets Heat From Keyboard Warriors

Smith appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” During the show, “Lionheart” admitted he was surprised when he got several negative comments after his title bout with Jones was announced:

“When it first happened, it was a little bit shocking when I first started. But honestly, at this point I’ve kinda gotten used to it, and as the fight gets closer and closer, I do see that it’s changing a little bit. I don’t see as many, ‘Jon Jones is going to beat you ass, you p*ssy,’ comments as much anymore. I see a lot of guys hoping. I don’t see a whole lot of believers, but I see a lot of people that really, really hope. Overall, as a broad spectrum, that’s kinda how it’s been and I understand it and I’m looking forward to winning and changing everybody’s minds, that’s for sure.”

UFC 235 will also feature a welterweight title clash. Champion Tyron Woodley will defend his gold against Kamaru Usman. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 235.

