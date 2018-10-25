UFC Moncton’s Anthony Smith Plans To Shake Label Of Legend Killer

Anthony Smith is ready to shed the stigma of being a legend killer after defeating two icons in mixed martial arts.

Smith is set to collide with Volkan Oezdemir this Saturday night (Oct. 27). The light heavyweight tilt will headline UFC Moncton. There may be title implications in this bout as Oezdemir is the third ranked UFC light heavyweight and a win for Smith would shoot him up the rankings.

Anthony Smtih Hoping To Shed Legend Killer Stigma

Smith recently spoke to ESPN ahead of his bout with “No Time.” He said knockout wins over Rashad Evans and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua have made fans think he’s on a legends tour. He’s ready to shed that notion this weekend:

“I know there have been a lot of, I don’t want to say doubters, but there are people who are curious how I’m going to do against a guy my own age. Which is really, really funny to me. All these years, I’ve been fighting hammers. I fight two guys who are older than me, and all of a sudden I’m on the [older legends] tour, you know what I mean? It’s just crazy how short people’s memories are.”

UFC Moncton will be held inside Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The co-main event will see featherweights Michael Johnson and Artem Lobov collide. Light heavyweights Misha Cirkunov and Patrick Cummins will also do battle. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Moncton including results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Get your picks in, who takes the UFC Moncton main event?