Anthony Smith Releases Statement After TKO Loss At UFC Jacksonville

Anthony Smith believes people need to stop worrying about his health and whether or not the fight should’ve been stopped sooner.

In the main event of UFC Jacksonville, Smith was looking to extend his winning streak to two when he battles Glover Teixeira. Early on, “Lionheart” was having success but after the first round, the 40-year-old veteran took over and knocked Smith down and nearly finished him multiple times.

In the fourth round, the commentators and many on social media said the fight needed to be stopped. Yet, somehow he survived and at his corner said his teeth had fallen out. But, his corner sent him out for the fifth round, much to the despair of the commentary team, and Smith was quickly TKO’d in the fifth.

Following the event, Smith took to Instagram to release a statement on his loss and whether or not his corner should’ve stopped the fight.

“Everyone is arguing about good stop, bad stop, bad corner, good corner…blah blah blah. I’m still winning,” Smith wrote. “I’m good, and I’m exactly where I need to be, doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing. All that time spent worrying about me needs to be spent somewhere a little more productive.”

Anthony Smith sustained multiple injuries in the fight and when he’ll be able to return is to be seen. But, by his statement, he appears to be in good spirits.