Anthony Smith Responds To Johnny Walker

Anthony Smith has responded to Johnny Walker’s callout.

Following Walker’s first-round knockout win over Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 11, the Brazilian called out a former title challenger in Smith. Immediately, fans were interested in seeing the fight and for “Lionheart” he says he would be open to it but knows he would beat up the fan-favorite.

“For whatever reason, that guy wants to fight me,” Smith said on his SiriusXM show (via MMAFighting). “That’s like the third or fourth time he’s called me out. Like shut up dude. I’ll beat the sh*t out of you. Maybe I’ve lost two in a row but they’re two of the baddest motherf**kers on the planet. It’s different. There’s levels to this sh*t.

“I mean I would fight Johnny Walker if that’s what the UFC called for but I’m not going to go out there calling out Johnny Walker that’s for godd*mn sure.”

Anthony Smith is coming off back-to-back losses to Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic. In both fights, he was dominated and many wondered if he would hang up the gloves or make a weight class change.

If Lionheart does stay at light heavyweight, a fight against Johnny Walker does make sense. It would be a step up for Walker while for Smith, it is a winnable fight to get back into the win column.