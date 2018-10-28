Anthony Smith Responds To Jon Jones Saying His UFC Moncton Win Was ‘OK’

Anthony Smith has offered a response to Jon Jones’ brief assessment of his UFC Moncton performance.

Smith did battle with Volkan Oezdemir last night (Oct. 27) in the main event of UFC Moncton. The “Lionheart” had to endure two tough rounds against “No Time,” but he weathered the storm and earned the submission win in the third round. With the victory, Smith may now be in prime position to challenge the winner of Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II.

Jon Jones Isn’t Impressed, Anthony Smith Fires Back

Jones was watching UFC Moncton and he tweeted about the “interesting” night. When asked by a fan for his thoughts on Smith’s performance, “Bones” said the following:

It was OK https://t.co/lxGvqC5Pf0 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 28, 2018

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Moncton post-fight scrum, Smith fired back (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If he ain’t worried about it, what’s he watching for? Jon Jones should worry about Alexander Gustafsson first. I think that performance was exactly one Jon Jones would hate to see. You’re not going to get me out of there with a little bit of flash and some hard punches. That ain’t going to happen. But if I was Jon Jones, I would probably be a little bit more worried about Alexander Gustafsson than Anthony Smith right now. (He’s not going to win) if he’s more focused about what me and Volkan Oezdemir are doing, that’s for damn sure. The best Jon Jones has to show up to win that fight. I’d imagine with all the time off that Jon is going to train his ass off. He claims that he didn’t train at all for the first one, so the real Jon Jones shows up, I’d imagine he gets it done. I hope he does because that’s who I want. That’s no disrespect to Gustafsson. I want to be the man to take out Jon Jones, but he’s got to get through Gus first.”

Smith is now riding a three-fight winning streak. Since moving up to the light heavyweight division, “Lionheart” has stopped Rashad Evans, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and now Volkan Oezdemir. “No Time” was the third ranked UFC light heavyweight and Smith is sure to soar up the ladder by stopping him.

How would you rate Anthony Smith’s UFC Moncton performance?