Anthony Smith Says He Was ‘Ready To Die’ In Fight Against Home Intruder

Anthony Smith said he had the toughest fight of his life a few days ago and it wasn’t inside the Octagon.

Smith was at home when he says around 4 a.m. his wife woke up to an intruder in their home. Smith says he fought Luke Haberman, the intruder, for nearly five minutes before the police arrived when they apprehended him.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani Smith detailed the entire story where he admits he was ready to die in that fight.

“I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life. I went into that fight ready to die,” Smith said (h/t BJPENN.com). “Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. When they break-in at night, it’s to hurt people.

“No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him,” he continued. “Every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

Anthony Smith says it was a terrifying experience and one that has left his family frightened.

“You always just think you’re such a badass,” Smith said. “I just don’t feel like one, I feel insufficient a little bit. I didn’t know it was possible to be that terrified.”

Haberman was charged with first-degree criminal trespass by the Police.