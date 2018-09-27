Anthony Smith says that while he’d like to take out Jon Jones, he believes “Bones” is being treating differently.

Jones will be eligible to compete on Oct. 28 after awaiting a decision from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Jones had been flagged by USADA for his failed drug tests for UFC 200 and UFC 214. “Bones” was facing a four-year sit, but he ended up getting just 15 months after agreeing to give “creditable substantial assistance” to USADA.

Anthony Smith Says Jon Jones’ Return is Double-Edged Sword

Speaking to James Lynch representing Fightful, Smith said that USADA rolled out the red carpet for Jones:

“I want to be really careful so I don’t come off sounding the wrong way. It’s a double-edged sword. Of course as a competitor and as an athlete, I wanna be the guy that takes out Jon Jones so we need Jon Jones back for that to happen. I wanna compete against Jon Jones. I wanna be that guy standing across from him, I really do. But I don’t necessarily think that this situation is necessarily fair. If you take Jon Jones’ name out of it and insert Anthony Smith, what does this situation look like? He’s definitely being treated differently because of who he is. I just don’t think that’s right. On the flip side of it I’m glad he’s back, but I’m not glad that he gets to get away with whatever he wants.”

Smith will collide with Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of UFC Moncton. The event will be held inside the Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Oct. 27. It’ll be the “Lionheart’s” second straight headlining bout on a UFC card.

Do you think USADA has given Jon Jones special treatment?