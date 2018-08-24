Anthony Smith thinks there’s a chance he could be sharing the Octagon with Jon Jones if he defeats Volkan Oezdemir.

Smith is scheduled to go one-on-one with Oezdemir in the main event of UFC Moncton on Oct. 27. The event will be held inside the Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. This will be Smith’s second headlining fight under the UFC banner.

Anthony Smith Thinks Jon Jones Could be Next For Him

The “Lionheart” has made some waves with his first-round knockout wins over former UFC light heavyweight champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. Recently, Smith challenged two-division champion Daniel Cormier to “do the right thing” and vacate the 205-pound gold. Smith told Flo Combat that he doesn’t believe he’ll ever fight Cormier, but he does have his sights set on “Bones” Jones:

“The chances of me fighting Daniel Cormier are about as close to zero as you’re going to get. The chances of me fighting Jon Jones could be six months away. That’s the realization. Maybe USADA will come and hammer him with a four-year suspension, but I think if USADA was going to give him four years, they would have already done it. That’s my opinion. If Jon comes back and he’s back in the near future and I do what I think I’m going to do to Volkan, honestly, I think Jon Jones is probably next. I really do.”

Smith has gone 5-1 in his last six outings. He decided to move up to the light heavyweight division after suffering a TKO loss to Thiago Santos back in February. Smith is the ninth ranked UFC light heavyweight, while Oezdemir sits at the number two spot. An impressive victory for Smith could shoot him up to a title shot.

Do you think we’ll see Anthony Smith vs. Jon Jones some day?