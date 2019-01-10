UFC’s Anthony Smith Believes He’ll Be A World Champion Or Die Trying

For Anthony Smith, there is no in-between when it comes to success inside the Octagon.

Smith is expected to be next in line for a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold. If all goes according to plan, then Smith will challenge champion Jon Jones at UFC 235 on March 2. Smith has been on a tear since moving up to the light heavyweight division, and his submission victory over Volkan Oezdemir sealed the deal for this title opportunity.

For Anthony Smith, It Really Is Do Or Die

Being a UFC champion means more to Smith than simply putting hardware on a mantle. During a recent appearance on MMAJunkie Radio, Smith talked about a very strong belief of his:

“It sounds cliche, it sounds lame but I’m not letting anything stop me. I’m not, I’ve said it to you guys as far back as sh*t who knows, 2015? 2014 maybe with the whole Strikeforce thing. Maybe before that. Like, I’m gonna be a world champion or I’m gonna die trying. I believe that 100 percent, I’m gonna be a world champion or I’m gonna be the first guy to die in the Octagon trying. And I believe that and I’m okay with that. I’ve made peace with whatever I gotta lose and whatever I gotta sacrifice. I made peace with it and I’m good with it.”

Jones is coming off a one-sided thrashing over Alexander Gustafsson in their rematch at UFC 232. While Jones is a heavy favorite early going into the bout, we’ve seen upsets occur inside the Octagon. The question remains, can Smith shock the world at UFC 235?

Can you see Anthony Smith wearing UFC gold someday, and will it be on March 2?