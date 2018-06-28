Anthony Smith Can’t Seem to Find UFC Lincoln Opponent

Anthony Smith can’t find a dance partner for UFC Lincoln.

Smith is coming off a first-round knockout victory over former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. The bout took place earlier this month inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It was featured on the UFC Fight Pass portion of UFC 225. Evans retired shortly after the bout.

“Lionheart” made it clear that he wants to fight on the Lincoln, Nebraska card. Smith was born in Corpus Christi, Texas but he grew up close to Lincoln. He had a good number of fights in Lincoln while on the regional circuit, so the city holds a special place in his heart.

Smith has told ESPN that the unfortunate part is that the UFC is struggling to find him an opponent:

“You got a heavyweight? I’ll fight him. I honestly think people don’t believe me when I say, ‘I will fight anyone.’ Name a heavyweight and I’ll call him out on social media right now. That might be my next move, actually. I’ll come in at 220 pounds, no problem. When is the UFC going to come to Nebraska again? When is the last time they came, 2012? That’s six years. I’m almost 30. Who knows if I’ll be fighting in six years. This may be, legitimately, my last chance to fight in Nebraska in the UFC. Everybody in the (light heavyweight) division either won’t fight or isn’t available. Devin Clark is the only guy who wants it. He’s basically begging for it. I don’t know what the holdup is. It’s not like I’m even ranked, so what’s the holdup? Two unranked guys.”

Smith went on to say that he believes the UFC wants to go in a different direction with Clark. Time will tell if the promotion can find a suitable opponent for Smith at UFC Lincoln.

Would you like to see Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark at UFC Lincoln?