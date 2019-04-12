Anthony Smith Vows To ‘Drill A Hole’ Through Luke Rockhold’s Face

There’s no love loss between former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith and ex-middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Rockhold had some unfavorable comments about “Lionheart” last year, which rubbed Smith the wrong way.

He went as far as saying he’d fight Rockhold in a Walmart parking lot if he ran into him. Now, the chance for Rockhold and Smith to meet in the Octagon has never been higher. Rockhold is moving up to Smith’s weight class at 205 pounds. He’ll make his debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in July.

As for Smith, he faces Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Stockholm on June 1. However, once that’s out of the way, Smith will pounce on the first opportunity available to get his hands on Rockhold, as he said at today’s (Fri. April 12, 2019) UFC Seasonal Press Conference:

“Yeah, that guys is a f*cking piece of sh*t. F*ck Luke Rockhold. The first opportunity I get, I’m going to drill a hole through Luke Rockhold’s f*cking face, I promise you guys that.”

“The first opportunity I get after this fight, doesn’t matter what happens, I’ll fight Luke Rockhold with one f*cking leg. I’m gonna beat that dude’s f*cking a**.”

What do you think about Smith’s comments towards Rockhold?