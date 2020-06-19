Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic Set For UFC Card On Aug. 29

The UFC will be adding a light heavyweight tilt to their summer lineup as Anthony Smith is set to collide with Aleksandar Rakic.

MMA Play 365 first reported the matchup. It’s said that the Aug. 29 event is being planned for Las Vegas. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, it’s likely that Smith vs. Rakic will be held inside the UFC APEX facility.

Smith is hoping to wash away the memory of his brutal beatdown at the hands of Glover Teixeira. While Smith was the favorite going into the bout, he was mauled until the fight was finally stopped in the fifth round. “Lionheart” seemed to have spent his energy early with a high volume of strikes that never fazed Teixeira.

As for Rakic, he’s also coming off a loss but it was far more competitive. He dropped a split decision to Volkan Oezdemir in a bout many argued should’ve gone the other way. The loss snapped Rakic’s 12-fight winning streak. The good news for Rakic is that this is another chance at topping a former UFC light heavyweight title contender.