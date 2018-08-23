Anthony Smith Wants Fighters to Stop Drastic Weight Cuts

Anthony Smith wants more fighters to tone down the radical weight cutting.

Smith is well aware of the dangers of a drastic weight cut. The “Lionheart” once competed in the middleweight division. While Smith found some success at 185 pounds, he often found himself drained before tipping the scales and he often wouldn’t recover in time to have an ideal performance. Smith realized that cutting to make middleweight wasn’t the right move going forward for his health and career, so he transitioned to the light heavyweight division.

During a recent edition of the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Smith said he hopes other fighters who are struggling with bad weight cuts follow his lead (via MMA Weekly):

“I’m feeling great. I can’t stress it enough how I wish other guys that are struggling would give it a shot. It’s not just the night of the fight. It’s the ten or eight weeks that I have in camp leading up to that where I’m not draining myself and I’m not miserable. I can just focus an entire training camp on just getting better and never worry about what the (expletive) scales says.”

Smith is set to share the Octagon with Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of UFC Moncton on Oct. 27. The action will be held inside the Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Smith is going for his third straight victory. He’s gone 5-1 in his last six outings.

Do you agree with Anthony Smith on fighters needing to tone down extreme weight cuts?