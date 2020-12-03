Anthony Smith ‘Would Love To Beat’ Luke Rockhold Up

Anthony Smith is still interested in making the Luke Rockhold fight happen.

Before Rockhold made the move up to light heavyweight at UFC 239 against Jan Blachowicz, the former middleweight champ was trashing Anthony Smith. He made it clear that if “Lionheart” could get a title shot at 205-pounds it would be easy for him to do the same.

However, that did not come to fruition as Rockhold was knocked out and has not fought since. But, if he comes back Smith would love to beat up the former champion.

“I hate Luke Rockhold. I would love to beat that guy up,” Smith said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I just think that at the beginning of the Luke Rockhold and I beef, it didn’t make any sense at all because he wasn’t even in the division. Then he looked awful in the Jan (Blachowicz) fight, which in hindsight I guess doesn’t look bad anymore, but it just didn’t make any sense at the time.

“I think had this fight with Devin (Clark) had been with Luke, it would have made sense. But Luke still hasn’t shown his ability to stay conscious long enough to have a real fight.”

Anthony Smith vs. Luke Rockhold is a fight that certainly makes sense. Whether or not Rockhold will fight again is to be seen.