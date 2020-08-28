Friday, August 28, 2020

Anthony Smith Would Still Love to Fight Luke Rockhold

By Clyde Aidoo

Anthony Smith would still love an opportunity to be locked in a cage with Luke Rockhold.

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith will be facing Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC Fight Night 175 main event Saturday, and Rakic certainly has all of the attention of “Lionheart” ahead of their clash. However, a familiar name came up leading up to tomorrow’s event, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Though Smith’s tone has not changed much on this subject, there was a slight variance with Smith publicly acknowledging that Luke Rockhold is indeed a talented fighter.

“As much as I talk badly about Luke Rockhold in the media, to my friends, to almost anybody who would listen, I’ve never said that he’s not good at fighting. Luke Rockhold is a badass,” Smith said on The Luke Thomas Show on Sirius XM.

“So I don’t want that to get twisted that because I don’t like him and I talk trash about him that I don’t think that he’s good.”

Anthony Smith Would Still Love to Fight Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold is a former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion so he has proven to be good indeed. And Rockhold is willing to continue to showcase his talents after deciding against retirement. However, Rockhold has lost three of his last four fights, each by knockout. This has not gone unnoticed by Smith, who still would love to fight Luke Rockhold, preferably in the Octagon instead of aisle 5 of a local Walmart.

“If he could take a shot and not fall asleep every time, Luke Rockhold is still one of the most dangerous guys in the world. So I would love an opportunity to compete against a former champion, against someone that’s as good as Luke Rockhold, and I’d love to beat up someone that I don’t like that much. So I will always jump at an opportunity to fight Luke Rockhold any chance I get.”

Who do you think would win a potential fight between Anthony Smith and Luke Rockhold?

