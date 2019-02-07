Antonina Shevchenko Draws Former Title Challenger Next

Antonina Shevchenko will reportedly be getting a big step up in competition when she takes on Roxanne Modafferi at UFC St. Petersburg on April 20 according to MyMMANews.com. This will be Shevchenko’s second fight in her UFC career, following up a dazzling debut performance over Ji Yeon Kim last November at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale.

Being the sister of reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, Antonina Shevchenko has drawn some extra eyes towards her, but with a now 7-0 record and years of Muay Thai experience, there is no question that she has earned her way into the UFC, beginning with a dominant second-round TKO victory over Jaymee Nievara on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Roxanne Modafferi will be the most experienced opponent in Shevchenko’s career. Modaferri has 30 more fights than Shevchenko and has always been to a place where Shevchenko homes to someplace be: a participant in a world title fight in the UFC. Modafferi faced Nico Montano in 2017 for the right to be the inaugural flyweight champion but came up short. Since then, Modafferi has gone 1-1 in her two follow-up bouts, first defeating Barb Honchak at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale and then losing via unanimous decision to Sijara Eubanks, who was originally supposed to challenge Montano in the inaugural flyweight championship match.

UFC St. Petersburg takes place April 20th and other bouts for the card include potential headliner Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov as well as another heavyweight bout between Sergey Pavlovich and Marcelo Golm.

