Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Elias Theodorou Expected to Be Rescheduled for UFC 231

A middleweight showdown between Antonio Carlos Jr. and Elias Theodorou is being shifted from the UFC Fight Night card in Brazil to UFC 231 in Toronto on Dec. 8.

A middleweight showdown between Antonio Carlos Jr. and Elias Theodorou is being shifted from the UFC Fight Night card in Brazil to UFC 231 in Toronto on Dec. 8.

Multiple sources confirmed the fight being moved on Wednesday following an initial report from MMABrasil.

The fight was originally expected to take place in just a few weeks but Carlos Jr. suffered a slight injury in training that knocked him off the card.

Thankfully nothing was too severe and the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner was able to rebook the fight in December instead.

“Cara de Sapato” is looking to build on his recent five fight win streak where the Brazilian has wrapped up four of those wins by submission.

Meanwhile, Theodorou has won his last two fights in a row with a 4-1 record over his past five fights while steadily making a climb towards the top 10 rankings in the middleweight division.

There’s no headliner scheduled just yet for UFC 231 although a featherweight title bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega has been rumored, but nothing has been finalized at this time.