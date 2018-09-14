Antonio Carlos Junior Announces Withdrawal From UFC 231 Bout With Elias Theodorou

It looks like Antonio Carlos Junior won’t be making his scheduled date with Elias Theodorou at UFC 231. The Brazilian was scheduled to make the walk to the Octagon on December 8th in Toronto. It looks like an injury will prevent that from happening.

He announced the following on Twitter:

“Hey @ EliasTheodorou Really sorry man! The injury I had is a little more serious then I thought. I’ll need a surgery, so won’t be able to fight Dec 8th. Pity, I was going to give you a bjj lesson, and not hurt you cause your cool!!!”

Pity, I was going to give you a bjj lesson, and not hurt you cause your cool!!!

This isn’t the first time Carlos Junior has been forced out of a match-up with Theodorou. They were originally slated to fight at UFC Sao Paulo this month, but the fight was then pushed back to December.

As of this writing, it remains unclear if Theodorou will remain on the card. We’ll keep you updated as more becomes available.