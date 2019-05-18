Antonio Carlos Junior Pokes Fun At Paulo Costa’s USADA Run-in

Antonio Carlos Junior is the latest fighter to poke fun at Paulo Costa’s sanction.

Carlos Junior is set to take on Ian Heinisch tonight (May 18). The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Rochester. The action is set to take place inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

Carlos Junior Mentions Costa’s USADA Run-in

“Cara de Sapato” spoke to MMAFighting.com ahead of UFC Rochester. Carlos Junior said he believes a bout with Costa down the line is possible:

“If we continue winning and the division continues moving the way it is now, I think this fight is very likely. I have to get past Heinisch, he has a big challenge in Romero, so we’ll see what happens. It’s up to the UFC to make it happen, and to whatever happens in the division.”

He went on to give Costa the nickname, “USADinha.” Costa was scheduled to take on Yoel Romero at UFC Fort Lauderdale. He was forced off the card and revealed that stomach medication was to blame for his ineligibility. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) later handed Costa a six-month sanction for failing to obtain a use exemption.

