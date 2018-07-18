Report: Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey Set For UFC Sao Paulo

It looks like Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Sam Alvey will share the Octagon on the first day of fall.

Combate reports that Nogueira and Alvey will do battle inside the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 22 for UFC Sao Paulo. Nogueira hasn’t been in action since his Nov. 2016 bout against Ryan Bader. He had some issues to clear up with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) before he could return to the Octagon.

As for Alvey, he’s won back-to-back bouts. Following a unanimous decision loss to Ramazan Emeev, Alvey earned victories over Marcin Prachnio and Gian Villante. Alvey has gone 3-2 in his last five outings.

A main event has not been announced for UFC Sao Paulo. So far featured on the card will be a clash between Belal Muhammad and Elizeu Zaleski. Also on the card will be a bout between Livia Renata Souza and Alex Chambers. Heavyweights Luis Henrique and Mark Godbeer are also scheduled to go one-on-one at the event.

Stick with MMA News for all the details you need on UFC Sao Paulo. It all leads to the Sept. 22 event. You can expect us to deliver live coverage including results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Who is your early pick, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira or Sam Alvey?