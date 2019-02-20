Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Set For UFC 237 Return

Mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira’s return is set. “Minotouro” will face Ryan “Superman” Spann at UFC 237, per MMA Junkie. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. Nogueira has lost three of his last five fights inside the cage.

In his last appearance, Nogueira defeated Sam Alvey via second-round TKO in Sao Paulo. Now, he’ll face the 27-year-old Spann, who is coming up from 205 pounds. Spann is a product of UFC President Dana White’s “Tuesday Night Contender Series”. He is currently on a five-fight win streak at this point in his MMA career.

His last fight resulted in a unanimous decision win over Luis Henrique Barbosa de Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 137 in September. Now, he has the chance to make a name for himself against one of MMA’s most legendary heavyweights of all time. Also on the UFC 237 card is a women’s strawweight bout between defending champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade.

UFC 237 Card

Women’s strawweight: (C) Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

