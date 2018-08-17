Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Won’t Commit to Retirement Date

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira won’t decide on a retirement date just yet.

Nogueira last competed back in Nov. 2016. He was stopped by Ryan Bader via TKO in the third round. He’s gone 1-3 in his last four outings. The 42-year-old had been out of action with a neck injury, but was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) upon his recovery. It was later determined that Nogueira was indeed a victim of contaminated substances.

The light heavyweight veteran will push forward with his professional mixed martial arts career on Sept. 22. He’ll meet Sam Alvey at UFC Sao Paulo. Speaking to reporters, Nogueira said he isn’t committed to a retirement date (via MMAJunkie.com):

“My brother, he was training very good, fighting good, but he had a problem with the knee, with the ribs. I don’t have a big problem. Just my lower back, but I think I can train, I can fight well. I think about Randy Couture, he fought – when he retired? 46, 44, maybe. Dan Henderson, he retired, what, at 46 years old. I think I can fight maybe more two years, one year. Let’s see. I’ve been fighting for almost 20 years. We made a lot of good fights. I think that it’s time to see how I’m going to fight my next one. That fight is going to be very important to see (how) my body works, the timing, my speed, my mind. My move. So let’s see.”

Nogueira’s last victory was back in May 2016. He defeated Patrick Cummins via first-round TKO. Nogueira is hoping his next trip to Sao Paulo is significantly better than his last as it was the location of his most recent defeat. MMA News will get you up to speed on the latest UFC Sao Paulo info.

Do you think Antonio Rogerio Nogueira’s next bout could be his last?